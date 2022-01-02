Biti Blasts July Moyo After Mafume’s 4th Suspension As Harare Mayor

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has teared into Local Government Minister July Moyo following the fourth suspension of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.

Last week, Moyo suspended Mafume pending the finalisation of his corruption charges before the courts.

However, this has not gone down well with Biti who has accused Moyo of being the most corrupt and destructive Minister.

Below is Biti’s full statement:

“If Kirsty Coventry is the worst Minister in this regime July Moyo ranks as most corrupt, most destructive, most deceptive.

For four years he has failed to enact a law actualizing the Devolution provisions in the constitution despite numerous High Court Orders.

Devolution funds allocated from the Budget have essentially become his private slush fund ,distributed subjectively.

He has overseen the collapse of local authorities through acceptance of (Douglas) Mwonzora s wanton recalls.

His treatment of mayors is disdainful and unconstitutional.

Mayors are not employees.

But it is July Moyo’s corrupt relationship with land barons that has been most destructive.

He has relationships with crooks such Kenneth Roydon Sharpe and many others prejudicing millions of home seekers and causing environmental degradation through wetland and other illegal developments.

July Moyo has made Ignatius Chombo, the arch land looter look like a saint.

His indulgence in the world of the occult is also cause for concern.

In Sept 2019 he gathered certain chiefs for some rituals in the Midlands under guise of revival of Rozvi-Moyo dynasty.

He is danger.”