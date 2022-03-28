Biti Claims Zanu PF Rigged Despite Convincing Win; Says Oil Tycoon Bankrolled Rival

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has claimed that Zanu PF cheated despite him posting a convincing 7,534 votes to reclaim his Harare East constituency.

Zanu PF candidate Mavis Gumbo, a former football administrator, got less than half Biti’s tally. She managed 3,045 votes.

Speaking from his offices in Harare after being declared winner Sunday, Biti accused Zanu PF of intimidating voters to ensure Gumbo defeated him.

The former finance minister claimed he had been setup against tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei whom he said oiled Gumbo’s campaign to ensure he does not make a comeback into the House of Assembly.

“It has been the most difficult election that I have ever participated in,” said Biti.

“We were facing a deranged candidate but the real person we were fighting was Kudakwashe Tagwirei who was hiding behind the skirts of Mavis Gumbo.”

“To beat the opponent by over 100% is just amazing,” he added.

“In the polling stations in Greendale where we were counting it was just embarrassing; it was just CCC.

“They cheated, the votes that Zanu PF got are not genuine because they were busing people, they were intimidating people.

“I spoke to a presiding officer today and they told me the vote Zanu PF got was not reflective of the people who voted.”

Tagwirei’s operations were put under the microscope by Biti before his recall.

The recently established CCC was the biggest winner in the Saturday by-elections after claiming 22 of the 28 parliamentary seats contested.