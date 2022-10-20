Biti given three days to file ConCourt papers in assault trial

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE East legislator, Tendai Biti, was on Tuesday given until Friday to file documents supporting his request for referral of his assault case to the Constitutional Court.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president is accused of insulting a local businesswoman, Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Biti had requested for a week to put his house in order, telling the court he had no electricity at his office.

He said it would be difficult to arrange and number his papers under the circumstances.

Harare magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti allowed the postponement, however, giving Biti only up to Friday stating that the matter ought to be finalised.

“The accused is asking for too much time and asking for a week is unjustified,” said the magistrate.

He is represented by his attorney Alec Muchadehama.

Muchadehama said court documents he needs to prepare include various court applications which he has made since the hearing started.

The lawyer said he wants to make copies for purposes of handing them over to the court so that they have a picture of what is happening to his matter.

Appearing for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Prosecutor Michael Reza had opposed the postponement, arguing the lawmaker was employing delaying tactics.

“What is clear is the accused person is not interested in having this matter proceeding. Does one need electricity to set those documents in chronological order? If those documents are available, does that need him or his clerk to do it for him?” Reza said.

Biti has been submitting his referral to ConCourt application for the past three months.

The State is yet to cross examine him.