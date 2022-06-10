PARLY: Biti, Hwende kicked out; Minister flees as Speaker rules Pomona deal on until court determination 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

SPEAKER of Parliament Jacob Mudenda Thursday chucked out Harare East legislator Tendai Biti and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) colleague Charlton Hwende after unsuccessfully trying to bar them from further discussing the controversial Pomona waste-to-energy deal.

After local government deputy minister Marian Chombo’s presentation, having been called to explain the deal, Mudenda ruled there was no longer going to be any other discussions around the matter as tempers flared.

This was because of chaos and commotion which ensured as Biti demanded that his submissions be noted.

The deal, which was approved by Cabinet and reportedly forced on Harare City Council by local government minister July Moyo, is racking up a daily bill of US$22,000 since being penned.

“Whether the matter rests with issues of corruption, whether there is some prejudice against the City of Harare, that will be determined by the courts,” said Mudenda.

“The reason for this application is to determine whether the agreement is valid or not. If the court decides that this contract is valid, then it shall stand. If it says it is not valid, then the agreement made to establish that contract becomes void and there is no Pomona Deal.

“In my ruling, this court application is part of the matter. Was this contract entered into and is it validity or not? Once the court has sealed this matter, we can still proceed accordingly, but if it says the contract is null and void, then there is no issue. I thank you Hon. Biti for that one.”

After being barred from discussing the matter any further as it was before the courts, Biti then highlighted some of his submissions had not been addressed, eventually leading to him being chucked out.

Biti begged Mudenda to explain why he was being dismissed to no avail, and within the melee, Chombo disappeared from the august house.

“Where is the Minister? She has disappeared. People are suffering out there,” shouted CCC MP Shakespeare Hamauswa upon realisation she had fled.

Chombo was not seen at the building after that incident.

Mudenda ordered Hwende out after he continued shouting over the matter.

“Musadaro vakomana. US$22 000 a day (Please, stop this. US$22000 is just too much for us). Do not defend corruption,” said Hwende as he made his way out.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com after being sent packing, Biti said the CCC party would continue to push for reversal of the deal even if it meant the whole opposition bench would be chased out of Parliament again.