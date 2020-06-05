Biti, Kore To Spend Night In Police Cells for Violating Lockdown

The arrested MDC officials with MDC lawyer, Thabani Mpofu with yellow face mask at Harare Central Police Station.

The arrested MDC officials with MDC lawyer, Thabani Mpofu with yellow face mask at Harare Central Police Station.

By Staff Reporter

THE MDC Alliance co-vice presidents, Tendai Biti, Karenyi Kore, and five other senior party officials will spend the night in police cells for violating lockdown restrictions.

The seven officials were arrested Friday afternoon outside MDC headquarters, Harvest House, now known as the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House after they tried to gain entry and address a press conference.

They are detained at the Harare Central Police Station and are expected to appear in court Saturday.

On Thursday night, reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora assisted by the police, and the army took ownership of the building, blocking MDC Alliance members.

Other party officials arrested are; Gladys Hlatshwayo, secretary for international relations and her deputy, Lovemore Chinoputsa, Manicaland provincial chair, David Chimhini, deputy youth assembly spokesperson, Womberayi Nhende, and Vongai Tome.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said the seven were in breach of the Covid-19 regulations and are set to appear in court tomorrow.

MDC Alliance secretary general, Charlton Hwende also confirmed.

“Our leaders arrested today will appear in court tomorrow (Saturday). One of them Womberayi Nhende requires urgent medical treatment.”

According to MDC Alliance spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, Nhende was badly assaulted by police officers outside Harvest and he “can’t breathe, talk or walk.”

“Nhende was badly beaten by police outside Harvest House today for no reason. He can’t breathe and urgently requires medical attention,” she said.