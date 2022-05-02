BITI: ‘Next year there are elections, we ask that you do not kill us please’

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has challenged the ruling Zanu PF party to avoid resorting to violence ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Harare East legislator was speaking at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Workers’ Day celebrations in Harare on Sunday.

His comments follow violent incidents which occurred ahead of the March by-elections where Zanu PF activists targeted and attacked CCC supporters and party leader Nelson Chamisa.

“A worker needs to go to work safely. Remove the monopoly that you have given the Zupco company,” Biti said.

“A worker needs a place to stay. Give us the right housing in the country, a worker needs safe water to drink, give us water to drink.

“As I finish, I say next year there are elections we ask for peace, we ask that you do not beat us please, we ask that you do not kill us please.”

One of the violent pre-election attacks resulted in the death of a CCC member while Chamisa claims there was an attempt on his life in Manicaland.

Mboneni Ncube was fatally stabbed numerous times in the back by Zanu PF sponsored terror group Al Shabab at a CCC rally in Kwekwe.

Dozens of other supporters were beaten up and left injured. Some 15 Zanu PF youths were arrested over the violence.