‘Puppet’ Biti Very Clever But Using Zanu PF Education To Undermine Revolution – Chinamasa

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa says he has great respect for Tendai Biti’s intellect but was disappointed the top opposition politician was using funds paid by the Zanu PF led government towards his education to undermine the country’s revolution.

The tough-talking Biti, now an MDC co-vice president, studied law at the University of Zimbabwe, and the government that time gave university students financial grants to cover their costs.

However, Chinamasa feels that Biti is now biting the hand that once fed him through aggressive opposition of Zanu PF policies.

“I have respect for him (Biti) for his intellectual prowess. Let me say that he is very clever,” Chinamasa told journalists at Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Monday.

“But my disappointment is that he uses money that Zanu PF used to educate him to undermine the revolution. To be a puppet and often I wonder how such an intelligent person cannot realise that he is being duped by his handlers. It is a pity.”

Biti served as Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister between 2009 and 2013 during the now-defunct inclusive government and is credited for stabilising the country’s economy.

“But there you have him doing the bidding for his masters very well where he wrote to the World Bank not to give us Covid-19 related finances and resources and we have not received such resources,” he said.

Chinamasa went on to appeal to Zanu PF supporters not to be misled by “MDC Alliance malcontents”.

“Zanu PF, therefore, appeals to our people not to be misled by the MDC Alliance malcontents whose preoccupation is to see our people and the economy suffer.

“They have mastered the art of faking and stage managing ludicrous abductions, alleging non-existent human rights violations, rape, torture in order to besmirch the reputation of Zanu PF and our nation. This is a cardinal and unpardonable sin that the malcontents have committed and continue to commit.

“Zanu PF’s relationship with the people is watered with blood, it is unshakable. The party and its leadership will never allow this to happen. We will never allow any malcontents to take over this country,” Chinamasa fumed.