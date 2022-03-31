Biti’s Bid To Block Assault Trial Flops

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

EFFORTS by Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti to block avoid trial in a case he is being accused of assaulting a Russian investor Tatiana Aleshina hit a brick wall Thursday after Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti ruled the matter has to proceed despite a pending Supreme Curt appeal

The trial will now commence on April 11.

His trial has been pending after he made several attempts to avoid prosecution.

Recently Biti applied for his case to be heard by a different magistrate and prosecutor complaining that Muchuchuti and prosecutor Michael Reza are biased against him.

His application was however thrown out by the High Court, prompting him to approach the Supreme Court.

Early this week, Biti again applied to have the trial postponed pending the Supreme Court’s determination on his appeal.

He denies ever assaulting Russian national Tatiana Aleshina.

On the other hand, Biti and Aleshina continue to be on each other’s necks as both parties have sued each other at High Court.

Aleshina sued Biti for defamation while the CCC vice president in turn sued her for causing his “wrongful arrest and detention”.

Both matters are pending.