Bizarre: Two die in cleansing ceremony in Gokwe ; healer to face murder charges 

By Staff Reporter

Two family members died in Gokwe after consuming a concoction prepared by a traditional healer during a cleansing ceremony.

The two were identified as Mharadza Mandaza and Mhere Mandaza, age not provided.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the case was being treated as murder.

“ZRP confirms receipt of reports of murder in which two members of the same family died after drinking a concoction prepared by a traditional healer they had consulted,” said Mahoko.

The tragedy occurred Saturday afternoon in Mandaza Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North.

Mahoko said on the fateful day the Mandaza family intended to have a cleansing ceremony at their home and sought the services of the suspect Simbisai Mapuranga (52) from Kadoma.

The traditional healer allegedly prepared 20litres of a concoction which every member of the family was to drink after confessing.

“All 28 members of Mandaza family who were present at the ceremony confessed, they drank the concoction.

“It is further alleged that family members vomited and became unconscious for about three hours.

“The rest of the family regained consciousness however, Mharadza Mandaza and Mhere Mandaza remained unconscious until the traditional and his team left for Kadoma,” said Mahoko.

The matter was reported to the police and the bodies of the deceased were taken to Gokwe North Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

Investigations are in progress.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to any police station.