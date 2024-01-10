Black Coffee injured in ‘severe travel accident’ in Argentina

Spread This News

Billboard

South African house producer Black Coffee suffered injuries after being involved in a “severe travel accident” in Argentina.

A statement posted Wednesday (Jan. 10) on the artist’s Instagram account says that the situation occurred “on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.”

“We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team,” the statement continues. “In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans.”

The Grammy-winning producer had been scheduled to play a show at the nightclub Mute in Mar del Plata, a coastal city in Argentina’s Buenos Aires province. A representative for Black Coffee did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s request for comment.

“Despite the challenges presented,” the statement concludes, “Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well! He looks forward to being back with you all very soon”

Black Coffee won for best dance/electronic music award at the 2022 Grammys for his album Subconsciously, becoming the first South African artist to ever get the prize. Born Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, the artist has been a fixture of the global electronic scene for nearly two decades and has long flown flags for both house music and the vibrant electronic scene of his native South Africa. He played a headlining show at Madison Square Garden in October.

“While I was working on this album, it was so important for me to make it accessible to as many people as possible,” the producer told Billboard of Subconsciously in 2022. “The album challenges many sounds and styles, all while staying true to my roots. I wanted to make an album that could be listened to not only in the car or in the club, but while you’re cleaning your house, going through a hard time and everything in between. It breaks boundaries, and I think that’s where the appeal ultimately lies.”