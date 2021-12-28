Black Coffee’s ‘Inkodlo Kamashimane’ Features On New Matrix Movie

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed South African producer and DJ, Black Coffee is ending the year on a high note after his 2015 chart topping track ‘Inkodlo Kamashimane’ featured on sci-fi film The Matrix Resurrections.

He created the song seven years ago as a tribute to his late father.

Black Coffee said he was ‘humbled’ to have his own track feature on the popular American film franchise.

He wrote: “Seven years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond relief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song ‘Inkodlo Kamashimane’ being featured in the new @thematrixmovie RIP Mashimane #GodsVeryOwn.”

Black Coffee has successfully broken into the international music scene collaborating with Pharell Williams, Usher, Cassie, Diplo on his sixth album ‘Subconsciously’.

Matrix Resurrections which is currently in theatres is the fourth film in The Matrix movie saga.

It returns 18 years after the previous release of The Matrix Revolutions.

The franchise directed by Lana Wachowski stars Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith among other film giants.