BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Artist Natasha Ruwona showcase Scots-African storytelling

By thenational.scot

The David Livingstone Birthplace Museum is set to host Our Stories Between the Myths and Memories between October 22 and 23, which has been organised by Scottish-Zimbabwean artist Natasha Thembiso Ruwona.

The event will bring Scottish-African figures from across the globe, including Nigerian-Scottish writer Tomiwa Folorunso, who is set to hold a discussion on storytelling within different cultures and communities on the Saturday.

Glasgow-based filmmaker and comic book writer Etienne Kubwabo, who wrote Beats of War featuring Scotland’s celebrated first black superhero, will then hold a workshop to discuss his body of work.

Saturday’s programme of events will close with a music event hosted by DJs from Jambo!, Scotland’s only radio station dedicated to African and Caribbean music.

On the Sunday, the subject of decolonisation will be explored, with a panel presented by the museum staff discussing decolonising its collection and object handling.

A live music event will follow with the Congolese Gig Group due to perform a set featuring Afro-Congo pop, reggae, seben/rumba and afrobeat.

The weekend will close with An Exercise in Exorcism, a multifaceted exhibition using dance, performance and installation from Ashanti Harris, which will reimagine historical narratives from the perspective of the Caribbean perspective.

Ruwona, the Scottish-Zimbabwean who programmed the event, said: “I’m really excited to be able to bring together so many brilliant creative practitioners from the Scottish-African diaspora to one space and to celebrate their contributions to the creative sector.”

“This project speaks to our past, present, and potential futures that examine black Scottish history, culture, and identity. It is also a timely event that will spotlight the work that David Livingstone Birthplace are doing as they consider the role of museums within truthful storytelling, by asking important questions about legacy and memory.”