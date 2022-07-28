Black Rhinos fire coach Maruwa over juju antics; said to have performed rites on pitch before Triangle game

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League side Black Rhinos has fired head coach Hebert Maruwa over allegations of engaging in juju practices.

The club which is funded by the Zimbabwe National Army said the decision to dismiss Maruwa was informed by his “unbecoming behaviour during match days which had tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large.”

Maruwa was reportedly involved in a nasty fight before Back Rhinos’ match against Triangle at Gibbo after performing juju rites on the field of play before Sunday’s match which they went on to lose 1-0.

Black Rhinos secretary general Colonel Edward Mutukwa confirmed the development on Wednesday.

“The (Black Rhinos) executive committee, guided by the Black Rhinos Football Club’s Constitution Article 10 (c), unanimously agreed to terminate the services of Herbert Maruwa as the head coach. The decision was informed by the following reasons;

“Unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large. Cases in point include the club’s matches against Dynamos FC, Manica Diamonds FC, Ngezi Platinum FC and recently Triangle FC. This was also in contravention of the Premier Soccer League.

“Failure to respect and accept advice and support from other technical department members thereby negatively affecting unity within the club,” said Mutukwa.

Black Rhinos and Warriors legend Stanford Mutizwa has since taken over the reins for a second stint as head coach at the army side.

Maruwa’s sacking comes just two days after another premier league side Ngezi Platinum Stars also fired their head coach Benjani Mwaruwari.

Rhinos’ next match is an army derby against Cranborne Bullets at Vengere on Saturday.