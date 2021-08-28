Black Rhinos Queens Stun Zambia’s Green Buffaloes

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s Soccer League giants Black Rhinos Queens defied the odds after getting their campaign at the inaugural COSAFA Women Champions League qualifier off to a winning start with a hard fought 2-0 win over Zambian side Green Buffaloes in Durban on Thursday.

The Harare side’ build-up to the tournament was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic as they had very limited time in camp due to a government ban on local sporting activities while five key players were forced to withdraw from the team at the eleventh hour after testing positive for coronavirus.

Black Rhinos Queens were also playing their first competitive match in almost two years while Green Buffaloes have been active in their league in Zambia.

Despite the several setbacks, Black Rhinos Queens showed why they are the most successful women’s football club in the country with a comfortable win in their match of the COSAFA Women’s Champions League.

The regional tournament is doubling as the qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted by Morocco later this year.

The Zimbabwean representatives got their campaign in Group B off to a flying start with a crucial win over their Zambian opponents, thanks to goals from midfielder Marjory Nyaumwe and forward Christabel Katona.

After a goalless opening half, Nyaumwe, who is on loan at the army team, opened the scoring with a well directed header from a corner kick on the hour mark before Katona sealed the victory thirteen minutes later.

Black Rhinos will be hoping to build on their win in the first match when they face Namibian club TURA Magic on Sunday.

A win or a draw for the Kuda Matuwi-coached side will see them progressing to the next round of the regional competition.

The top two teams in the pool, plus those from Group A, will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for September 2.

Group A has four teams which are hosts Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, Lesotho Defence Forces, Eswatini’s Manzini Wander Ladies and Double Action from Botswana.

The winner from the regional tournament will go on to represent the region at the CAF Women’s Champions League finals in Morocco in November.