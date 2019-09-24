Blistering start for Chibuku Super Cup

Dynamos will face off with Highlanders in the biggest Chibuku Super Cup fixture if the first round this weekend

By Sports Reporter

THE 2019 Chibuku Super Cup is set for an explosive start with some tasty fixtures lined up in the first round of the country’s premier knockout football competition which kicks off this weekend.

A mouthwatering Chibuku Super Cup first round will see giants Dynamos host arch-rivals Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in what is easily the headline fixture of the opening round of the this year’s edition of the tournament.

Zimbabwean football’s two the biggest clubs, Highlanders and Dynamos have been experiencing contrasting fortunes in the league this season with the former sitting just one point above the relegation zone while the latter is on a 11 match unbeaten streak in position six in the league.

With both teams now seemingly out of the title race, the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup presents them with their only realistic chance of ending the season with some silverware.

The blockbuster Chibuku Super Cup first round tie is likely to be Highlanders’ first under Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, who jetted into Bulawayo on Sunday.

The 48-year-old gaffer, who has been in charge of an incredible 22 football clubs including in his native Netherlands, Moldova, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda and Swaziland just to mention a few would be hoping to get his Highlanders’ career off to a positive start with a win against their fierce rivals.

Another interesting first round tie pits Lloyd Chitembwe’s new side Harare City against his former paymasters CAPS United in what is expected to be an exciting double header at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday where Black Rhinos and TelOne clash in the first match.

In the other Chibuku Super Cup fixtures set for this weekend, Ngezi Platinum host Mushowani Stars at Baobab Stadium on Saturday, the same day ZPC Kariba take on Hwange at Nyamhunga.

Defending champions Triangle and FC Platinum will not feature in the first round ties scheduled for this weekend due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League respectively.

Triangle were set to host Herentals FC while league champions FC Platinum are set to play bogey side Chapungu at Mandava.

Sponsor Delta Beverages have committed $1, 5 million to the staging of the this year’s Chibuku Super Cup in which the winner of the tournament earns the ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Chibuku Super Cup 1st Round Fixtures:

Saturday: Black Rhinos vs TelOne (National Sports Stadium, 1 pm), CAPS United vs Harare City (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum vs Mushowani Stars (Baobab Stadium), ZPC Kariba vs Hwange (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sunday: Dynamos vs Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn vs Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium)

Postponed: FC Platinum vs Chapungu (TBA), Triangle United vs Herentals (TBA)

All games kickoff at 3 pm unless stated.