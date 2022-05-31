Blitz and glamour at sold-out UK Zimbabwe Achievers Awards

By Our Correspondent
THE Zimbabwe Achievers Awards hosted a sold-out, glitzy 11th edition of its UK annual honours, with awards handed out in various categories this Saturday night at the Holiday Inn City in Birmingham.
Sponsored by remittance company Express Links Money Transfer and ably hosted by Amanda Nkomo and Daks, ZAA UK rolled out the red carpet to welcome the leading lights in the diaspora communities across the United Kingdom.
ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye commended the award winners and nominees for flying the national flag high around the world.
“I am absolutely grateful to all the amazing people who have supported ZAA over the years and those who turned out in their numbers today,” she said.
Keynote addresses were delivered by representatives from Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo and Destiny Media Group (DMG) CEO Gilbert Nyambabvu.
Khanye added; “I congratulate all our winners and celebrate their success as testament of game changing moves in the world.
“We also applaud our sponsors and partners for making this (event) possible as we continue to celebrate high achievement among us.”
Among the notable honorary award recipients were Dr Lance Mambondiani who was awarded the Founder’s Award and Korrine Sky getting the Panel’s Choice.
Nceku grabbed two gongs for Male Personality and People’s Choice, with Dj Mel also garnering double honours for DJ of the Year and influencer of the year. Mgcini Nyoni won the Zim-based Influencer Award.
Entertainment was provided by high-flying comedian King Kandoro, with music by Icey Stanley and DJ Fistoz and DJ Mli.
ZAA 2022 WINNERS
FOUNDER’S AWARD
Lance Mambondiani
PANEL’S CHOICE AWARD
Korrine Sky
FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Tariro Magombo
Usebia Muzondo
MALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Tanaka Karumazondo
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD
Bespoke Events by Jules
PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR AWARD
Ruth Dhliwayo
INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
Cody Gapare
COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR
Put a smile on a child
Women of Valiance
COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
Mavis Mundirwa
Charity Emmanuel
CULTURAL AMBASSADOR
Sisa Senkosi
BREAKTHROUGH NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Shine Ndebele
MALE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Nceku
FEMALE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Neo the DJ
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
Nceku
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – MALE
Official Just Kyng
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – FEMALE
Maxine
YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR
Cakes by Ruva
INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
Dj Mel
ZIM-BASED INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
Mgcini Moyo
ARTS PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Grill Yard
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ MEL
EVENT OF THE YEAR
The Kings of Amapiano
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FASHION
Loves African Creations
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Musa King Mufasa
MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEAR
Kade Culture
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Ekhaya Bar & Grill
MUA OF THE YEAR
Amaona Creative