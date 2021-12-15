Blitz Nets Hundreds Of Border Jumpers In One Day

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE Sunday arrested 427 people for various cross border crime violations under the operation “no to cross-border crimes”.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were arrested countrywide.

“On December 12, 2021, police arrested 427 people countrywide under the operation “no to cross border crimes”. So far, police have arrested 77 396 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021,” Nyathi said.

The police spokesperson also revealed that 11 334 motorists were arrested for fitting dangerous bar headlights while 28 173 people were arrested for touting.

Police also arrested 130 miners in the operation “chikorokoza ngachipere /isitsheketsha asiphele/no to machete gangs”.

Since January this year Nyathi said a total of 62 739 people have been arrested in this operation that aims to end violent skirmishes in mining communities.

Police also arrested 142 people countrywide under the Interpol/Afripol joint operation code name “Flash IPPA” (illicit pharmaceuticals and health products in Africa, being conducted by 54 African member countries.

This operation has led to the arrest of a total of 1413 people to date in the country.