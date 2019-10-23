Blood pressure pills ‘work better at bedtime’

BBC



To get the best out of your daily blood pressure medication, take it just before you go to bed, say researchers.

It’s a simple tip that could save lives, they say in the European Heart Journal.

The pills offer more protection against heart attacks and strokes when taken at bedtime rather than in the morning, a large new study suggests.

Experts believe our body’s biological ‘clock’ or natural 24-hour rhythm alters our response to the medication.

Synchronise pills to your body clock

There is mounting evidence that many different drugs, including heart pills, might work better when taken at specific times of the day.

This latest trial is the largest so far to look at the phenomenon with high blood pressure pills, and included more than 19,000 people on these medications.

In the Spanish study:

The patients were put into two groups at random – one group took the pills in the morning and the other group took them at bedtime

Researchers monitored what happened to the patients over the next five or more years

Patients who took their medication in the evening had nearly half the risk of dying from – or having – a heart attack, stroke or heart failure