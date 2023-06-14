‘Blood & Water’ season 4 on Netflix is in production

TimesLive
Blood & Water is back for another season.
In an Instagram timeline, Netflix revealed in a clip that production for the fourth season was under way.
Cast members Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema were dressed in their school uniforms and joined by their co-stars in the clip where they let fans in on a secret.
While they may be stars of the drama, the talent on the show have been doing other things on the side that have kept them in the public eye.
In a sit-down interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba on the Wisdom and Wellness podcast, Blood and Water star Ama spoke of the many gigs she had to turn down because they did not resonate with her.
“I want to be intentional. I want to be positioned in a way where we say that this is Africa’s girl.”
“When things are aligned … there are challenges, but the challenges are there to grow and teach you something.”
In March actor Arno Greeff penned a new book: Becoming an Actor.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, the actor explained that the book was for young, aspiring actors.
“After working on this over the past year, I’m super excited to share my new book with you: Becoming an Actor. This is for all you aspiring actors out there who don’t where, or how, to get started.
“Pre-orders are open on my site and I’ve got some awesome content lined up that I’ll be sharing with you over the next few weeks. Please share with any of your friends or family members who might need this,” he captioned a post.