‘Blood & Water’ season 4 on Netflix is in production

TimesLive

Blood & Water is back for another season.

In an Instagram timeline, Netflix revealed in a clip that production for the fourth season was under way.

Cast members Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema were dressed in their school uniforms and joined by their co-stars in the clip where they let fans in on a secret.

While they may be stars of the drama, the talent on the show have been doing other things on the side that have kept them in the public eye.

In a sit-down interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba on the Wisdom and Wellness podcast, Blood and Water star Ama spoke of the many gigs she had to turn down because they did not resonate with her.

“I want to be intentional. I want to be positioned in a way where we say that this is Africa’s girl.”