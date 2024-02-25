Blxckie to tour the U.S for the first time with American rapper Bas

Spread This News

IOL Def Jam’s latest signee and award-winning rapper Blxckie has been confirmed as one of the acts set to join American artist Bas at his upcoming American tour this March. Having received a roaring response to his debut album, EP’s and subsequent music releases — which led to countless award nominations, award wins and global recognition; Blxckie is thrilled to tour and perform in the United States for the first time.

In coherence with the album ‘We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up’ Blxckie will tour with Bas alongside Reuben Vincent, and Hoosh in over 20 venues in America — starting off in Dallas, Texas on March 3. Blxckie shared his excitement to fans on socials; “I’m so happy to take my music to international stages this year, with this being the first. “Thank you to Bas and the Dreamville family for bringing me out, this will be my first time touring the states — I can’t wait to see and meet fans on the road!”