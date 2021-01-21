BNC Appoints Three Top Executives To Steer The Mining Giant

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed nickel miner, Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC) has made three executive appointments to steer the company to greater heights.

In a recent update, BNC board chairperson, Muchadeyi Masunda said among the new appointees is Thomas Lusiyano, a qualified and experienced Mining Engineer who was appointed as Managing Director.

“Cynthia Dinka Malaba, a Chartered Accountant, was appointed Non-Executive Director, while Roseline Nhamo, a Human Resources expert, was appointed Non-Executive Director,” he said.

Lusiyano holds three Masters Degrees specialising in business management and mining engineering.

During a professional career spanning more than two decades, Lusiyano has acquired comprehensive practical skills and competencies developed across all functions of the mining and mineral recovery value chains.

He has vast experience in strategy generation and execution, project management, leadership and general management at executive and operational levels in large mining corporations.

His exposure in the mining business includes mining and recovery of minerals such as asbestos, gold, diamonds, and platinum group metals, among others, using different mining and extraction methods.

The second appointee, Malaba, recently completed a Global Leadership Programme with the Gordon Institute of Business Studies.

She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, a Bachelor of Accounting Science and a Post Graduate Diploma in Auditing (UNISA).

Malaba worked in a large and diversified conglomerate for over twenty years, during which time she served in various senior managerial roles including that of Supply Chain Director, responsible for Demand Planning, Procurement, Agricultural Services and Transport logistics, a position she held from 2013 until her retirement in 2019.

The third appointee, Nhamo is a seasoned Human Resources Professional, Strategist, Labour Expert and Consultant, with vast experience in Human Resources and Marketing.

Rose has worked in various capacities in both the public and private sectors and has served on various national assignments including sitting on the Labour Law Advisory Council.

She has taken part in International consultancy assignments and holds an Institute of People Management Zimbabwe Diploma, a Bachelor of Business Studies (Honours) Degree and a Master of Business Administration.

The trio’s appointments coincides with the recent BN takeover by a new shareholder, Sotic International Ltd, a Mauritius-based firm’s which now enjoys 75 % shareholding.