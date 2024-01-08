Boeing’s mid-flight blowout a big problem for company

The cruising height of a 737 Max is around 38,000ft. At this level, the difference between the pressure inside the aircraft and the atmosphere outside is much greater. Had the door blown out here, the sudden rush of air would have been much more violent, and potentially lethal, especially if passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

Passengers in the seats immediately adjacent, or in other seats around it who weren’t wearing a seatbelt could have been sucked out of the aircraft”, explained Tim Atkinson, an aviation consultant and former aircraft accident investigator.