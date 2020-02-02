Bogus Companies Milk Bulawayo Millions In Shady Deals – Residents

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has accused the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) of hiring unregistered companies to carry out projects that are often not completed, exposing millions of rate payers’ monies to daylight plunder.

The residents association has demanded to be involved in all future tender processes to ensure there is transparency.

BPRA coordinator, Emmanuel Ndlovu said his association will soon hold a policy indaba to map out how they intended to handle the issue of tender processes in council.

“We will be holding a policy indaba to understand the merits of contracting out key service delivery functions to private firms as opposed to producing in-house,” Ndlovu said.

“While Bulawayo City Council aims at obtaining better services that cost less, this objective has not been shared by some of the private agents who have been contracted by BCC whose objective has been to perform less work but receive higher payment from council as evidenced by poor quality of work and poor delivery by some service private agents,” he said.

Ndlovu said the BCC had, since 2010, lost millions of dollars to companies which had been given tenders but failed to deliver. Some of the private companies have abandoned their unfinished projects and disappeared.

“It is the submission of BPRA that although most of these processes take place inside council boardrooms, there is however need for residents’ involvement and strengthened oversight mechanism, checks and balances especially when designing contracts worth millions of ratepayers monies with private agents,” added Ndlovu.