Bogus cop arrested for bashing suspected illegal forex dealer

By Staff Reporter

A BOGUS police officer was recently arrested while his two accomplices escaped after members of the public intervened while they assaulted a Harare man for allegedly trading in foreign currency.

Accused person was identified as Kundai Taruvinga (29).

Police confirmed the arrest which occurred at Machipisa Shopping Centre, Harare.

“ZRP reports that Kundai Taruvinga (29) was arrested for impersonating a police officer on 8 June 2024 at Machipisa Shopping Centre, Harare.

“The suspect and his two accomplices purported to be police officers and accused the victim of illegal dealing in foreign currency.

“The trio assaulted the victim before the public intervened and apprehended Kundai Taruvinga,” said Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

As fate would have it, Taruvinga’s partners in crime escaped.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the accomplices to report at any nearest station.