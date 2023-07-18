Bogus cop exposed after ‘confiscating’ cellphone and cash, jailed 12 months 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A HARARE man masquerading as a police officer was arrested in Chinhoyi and dragged to court facing charges of impersonation.

Accused person, Lovemore Mufambi (59) of Glen View in Harare this Tuesday appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Lisa Mutendereki, who sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment.

Three months were set aside on condition of good behaviour while a further three months were suspended on condition he restitutes complainant US$50.

Mufambi will, therefore, effectively spend six months behind bars.

Court heard that sometime this month at Gadzema in Chinhoyi, Mufambi, who was in plain clothes, ‘arrested’ the complainant on trumped-up charges of illegal possession of drugs.

He searched the complainant, confiscated his cellphone and US$50, before pretending to answer a phone call from a fellow police officer and vanished from the scene.

It was further averred, complainant became suspicious and teamed up with his colleagues before launching a manhunt for Mutambi, whom they found at Number 1 Beerhall at Chinhoyi Main Rank.

The gang confronted Mufambi and recovered the cellphone. They effected citizens arrest and dragged him to the police station leading to his arrest.

State was represented by Marceline Mudzongo.