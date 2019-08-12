Bogus farmer scams Command Agriculture of $3k

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Command Agriculture Scheme has reportedly cost the country $3 billion with little to show for it

By Manicaland Correspondent

Mutare: A man from the border city’s Sakubva township was arrested by police after he faked being a farmer and duped the Command Agriculture Scheme office in the eastern city of inputs worth over US$3 000.

Ellius Kapfumvuti (30) of Macgrecors, Sakubva, Thursday appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo facing allegations of defrauding Mutare District Command Agriculture Centre.

He is denying the charges and was remanded in custody to August 14 for trial.

Prosecutors told the court that September 12, 2018, Kapfumvuti joined the Command Agriculture scheme and was contracted to plant three hectares of maize after he lied that he owned farm in Himalaya, Mutare South.

Kapfumvuti proceeded to Mutare District Command Agricultural offices with contract forms and acquired 63x50kgs of compound D fertilizer and 42x50kgs of Urea fertilizer knowing that he does own any piece of land.

After acquiring fertilizer, he converted it to his own use since he was not a farmer and did not own land.

Investigations were conducted by police detectives and it was discovered that no such farm existed.

Police tracked Kapfumvuti leading to his arrest.

Chris Munyuku prosecuted.