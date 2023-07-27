Bogus Kwekwe car dealer in court over US$36k fraud

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A suspected bogus car dealer, Ricard Enerst Joseph (38) from Kwekwe Wednesday appeared in court charged with fraud after he duped an unsuspecting client of US$36 000 in a vehicle import deal.

Joseph appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

He was freed on US$100 bail and will be back in court on September 19.

The complainant is Rana Ghulam Ali.

According to court papers, sometime in November 2019, Ali approached Joseph asking him to import a Toyota Fortuner from South Africa.

Joseph allegedly asked to him pay US$33 000.

It is alleged that Ali raised the amount and advised the accused who then drove from Kwekwe to Harare to collect the money.

A few weeks later Joseph demanded a top-up of US$3 000 which Ali gave him.

Joseph promised to deliver the vehicle in a few weeks’ time.

It is alleged that after receiving a total of US$36 000 Joseph evaded Ali.

“The accused went on to vacate all the known addresses leading to the complainant to file a report of Theft of Trust Property against the accused,” read court papers.

The complainant suffered prejudice in the sum of US$36 000 and nothing was recovered.