Bogus land official in court

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A 66-year-old man on Monday appeared in court answering to fraud allegations after he lied that he had been sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allocate land, scamming desperate land seekers.

Washington Chiyangwa appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who released him on $10 000 bail.

He will be back in court on July 8.

The court heard that Chiyangwa is among a gang of people going around pretending to be land ministry officials.

Another suspect is one Estelea Chagwanira (43) who appeared in court charged separately.

It is alleged that Chagwanira collected money amounting to US$5 000 from land seekers which they claimed was for administration purposes and land application forms.

The duo claimed the land in the Banket area was given to war veterans and were allowed to sell.

She passed the crime proceeds to Chiyangwa.