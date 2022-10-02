Bogus lawyer dupes home seeker of US$15k in botched property deal

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A HARARE man allegedly duped an aspiring homeowner in a devious stand deal resulting in the loss of funds amounting to US$15,800.

Issac Muguti (43) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, and was remanded in custody to October 3 for bail application.

Muguti allegedly misrepresented himself as a lawyer selling residential stands in Mabvazuva and Ruwa on behalf of Exodus and Company.

According to court papers, between the period May and September this year, in the central Harare, Muguti persuaded his victim, Toddy Machongwe, to make a payment of a non-existent stand.

The complainant paid US$15,800, acting on Muguti’s word, but later realised he had been conned of his hard earned money.

This prompted him to make a police report.