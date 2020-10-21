Bogus Parirenyatwa Hospital Doctor Arrested

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A BOGUS medical doctor has been arrested pretending to be a physician registrar at Parirenyatwa Hospital, the medical facility has announced.

According to the hospital, the suspect has been handed over to the police.

It is not yet known how long the suspect had been operating and also his identity was not revealed.

However, in a statement, the hospital said the doctor was operating in the accident and emergency department.

“On October 20, 2020, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals discovered that the accident and emergency department had been infiltrated by a fake medical doctor who posed as a physician registrar,” the statement reads.

“The matter was discovered after our vigilant casualty staff doubted his medical proficiency and made some inquiries. The suspect has been handed over to the police who are now handling the matter.

“We would like to urge both our staff and members of the public to continue being vigilant as people with malicious intentions can take advantage of the vastness of our hospital and its complex systems to cause various prejudices.”

“In the meantime, the hospital is awaiting the outcome of police investigations.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi’s mobile phone went unanswered.