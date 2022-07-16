Bogus ZACC official behind the dock for impersonation 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A Harare woman was Friday taken to court on allegations of impersonating a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officer.

Gladys Matope appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and she was remanded in custody to next Monday for her bail application.

The court heard that sometime in 2018, Tichaona Samera purchased a property situated at number 141 Liss road Waterfalls, Harare which was registered under his name through his lawyers.

According to court papers, Matope and her accomplices identified as Orbert Msipa, Chitsinde, Allexander and Hellen who are all still at large, somehow heard about this transaction which they allege was acquired fraudulently.

It is alleged that in June this year, Samera received a phone call from Matope who introduced herself as a ZACC official who was investigating a case in which Samera had fraudulently acquired the property.

Matope allegedly arranged to meet Samera at ZUVA service Station Southerton to discuss the way forward.

On the same day Matope who was in company of her accomplices met Samera at the agreed place where they accused him of having done some under-hand deals on the purchase of the property.

They allegedly demanded to see the title deed of the property which they were shown and they went away.

On July 13 2022, Samera received another call from Matope who requested to see him alleging that through their investigations they noticed that the procedure which was done in acquiring the property had been done unproceduraly which they wanted to highlight to him.

Matope and her accomplices met Samera at Spar near Market Square where they showed him various documents including a Passport belonging to Zoe Brenda Tomlinson the alleged former owner of the said property.

Matope allegedly informed Samera that their investigations had unearthed a beneficiary who was suppose to inherit the property from the alleged former owner Zoe Brenda Tomlinson.

Matope allegedly demanded US$5 000 from Samera as facilitation fee for them to solve the matter and put it to rest which Samera promised to settle the following day and agreed to meet them at the same place.

Samera allegedly suspected fowl play and a made a report to the police.

On July 14 2022 at around 1200 hours, the Matope allegedly proceeded to the agreed place where she met Samera who was in the company of his friend Teddy Chisadza to finalise the transaction.

Matope allegedly entered into Samera’s car to finalise the deal leading to her arrest