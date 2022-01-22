‘Boko Haram’ Wins Chinhoyi Zanu PF Primary Election

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THERE were wide celebrations Friday night after Zanu PF official, Ruth ‘Boko Haram’ Chikukwa won the right to represent the ruling party in the Chinhoyi Ward 2 upcoming council by-elections.

Infamous for instigating violence at a Makonde district coordinating committee (DCC) meeting against Information deputy minister, Kindness Paradza, which led to her arrest and court appearance last year, Chikukwa’s stakes were high.

She, however, managed to shrug-off challenge from perennial campaigner Stuart Yasini and tallied 162 votes, the latter polling 99 votes while Muriravanhu Makhakhi scrapped a paltry 6 votes.

In Ward 3, Precious Makiwa beat four other contestants to secure the right to contest the 26 March by-elections on a Zanu PF ticket.

In Ward 4, violent scenes took centre stage as candidates haggled over the authenticity of the voters’ registers. After calm was restored, voting proceeded, and the outcome favoured former ward councillor lgnatius Zvigadza.

Other winners were: Clever Kahute (Ward 8), Enock Fombo (Ward 12), while counting was still underway in Ward 14 at the time of publishing.

By-elections are set for Chinhoyi Wards 2, 3, 4, 8, 12 and 14.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC will field expelled councillors Patricia Chibaya of Ward 2, Richard Vitirinyu (Ward 3), Brighton Mhizha (Ward 4), Mukudzei Chigumbura (Ward 8), former mayor Dyke Makumbi (Ward 12) and ex-deputy mayor Chipo Mlotshwa (Ward 14), who were all controversially fired on November 4, 2020 by the Douglas Mwonzora formation for “ceasing to be members.”