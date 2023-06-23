Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt buys Harare Hurricanes franchise at Inaugural Zim Afro T10

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

BOLLYWOOD actor Sanjay Dutt has bought the Harare based cricket T10 franchise team the Harare Hurricanes ahead of next month’s inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10.

Dutt a popular Indian actor will co-own the Harare Hurricanes with Sir Sohan Roy, the founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies.

A total of five teams will take part in the Zim Afro T10 which starts on July 20, with a grand final scheduled for July 29.

All the games will be played in Harare.

The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions

The competition will be preceded by a player’s draft which has been slated to take place on July 2 at a grand ceremony in Harare.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said; “To see some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry throw their weight behind the Zim Afro T10 gives me immense pleasure, and tells me that the tournament is being well received. Now, all that is left is that the Harare Hurricanes put in a brilliant showing in the tournament next month.”

Dutt said he is excited to be investing in the development of cricket in Zimbabwe through the acquisition of the Harare Hurricanes franchise.

“Cricket is like a religion in India, and as one of the biggest nations in the sport, I feel it is our duty to take the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich history in the sport and to associate with that and help fans have a great time is something that truly gives me joy. I am looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes doing really well at the Zim Afro T10,” Dutt said.

Harare Hurricanes’ co-owner Sir Sohan Roy said; “I am delighted to work with Sanjay Dutt as we make our team the Harare Hurricanes at the Zim Afro T10. It is the most entertaining and enterprising format in the sport and this association is a chance to realise a childhood dream. May the best team win at the Zim Afro T10,”

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said; “Sohan Roy and Sanjay Dutt coming together is a dream partnership for me, and I am extremely happy that they have chosen the Zim Afro T10 to begin their cricketing journey. Both, Sohan and Sanjay, are very dynamic and great leaders, and I am sure that their team, Harare Hurricanes, will display those characteristics at the Zim Afro T10.”