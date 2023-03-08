Bona Mugabe seeks US$8,000 in monthly child support as marriage collapses

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BONA Mugabe, daughter of former President Robert Mugabe, is claiming US$8,100 monthly in maintenance from her husband Simbarashe Chikore as their marriage hits rocks.

Mugabe filed for divorce Tuesday at the High Court saying her marriage to Chikore has irretrievably broken down.

The two have three children from their marriage with Mugabe now claiming US$2,700 per child a month in maintenance from Chikore.

According to the divorce papers, Mugabe has also filed for full custody for her three children with Chikore granted visits every alternate weekend.

The divorce marks an end to one of the most publicised marriages in the country which began with a flashy wedding that was attended by heads of states from different countries.

Held in March 2014 and at the private residence of the Mugabes in Borrowdale, dignitaries stumbled on each other to shower the couple with expensive gifts.

After the wedding Simba and Bona flew to Seychelles for their honeymoon courtesy of former cabinet minister Walter Muzembi.