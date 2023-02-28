Bonaqua Troutbeck Triathlon 15th edition attracts top international athletes

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

ALL is set for this year’s Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon Union (ATU) Cup, with organisers saying it could just be the biggest edition since inception 15 years ago.

The multi-disciplinary sport kicks off in resort Nyanga on April 1 where triathletes will battle it out for maximum ranking points ahead of 2024 Olympic games.

Although Zimbabwe will not be represented in the elite divisions of the tournament, some of the world’s best are part of 25 triathletes that have registered so far.

“It promises to be a thriller with stiff competition following an increase in the number of participants. An international field consisting of elite men and elite women is expected to registered to compete in the Bonaqua African Triathlon Union (ATU), making this year’s edition, one of the biggest entries ever for the cup. Athletes are coming from Africa and outside the continent,” said event director Rick Fulton.

A coterie of corporates sponsoring the event include Coca-Cola, money transfer company Eco-Cash, Africa Sun, Rooney’s and CFAO.

Coca-Cola, under its Bonaqua brand, are the main sponsors.

They will be sponsoring the triathlon for six consecutive years, having been involved through Schweppes water before.

“We are proud of our nine-year relationship with the triathlon sport in Zimbabwe. We have sponsored the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup that takes place at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga for three years with Schweppes water and are in the sixth year with Bonaqua, making it at the prestigious event on more than 60 percent of the times since inception 17 years ago. We have been together for nine consecutive years,” said Coca-Cola Franchise and Marketing manager Faith Nehanda.