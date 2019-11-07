Bonne to snub Warriors, sets sights on England career – Report

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwe international forward Macauley Bonne could snub the recent call-up to the Warriors squad ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as he has reportedly set his sights on a possible England call-up in the future.

The in-form Charlton Athletic striker looked on course to finally making his home bow for the Warriors against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium on November 15 before the away tie against neighbours Zambia four days later.

This is after the Registrar General Clement Masango reportedly assured the country’s football governing body, ZIFA that passports for Bonne and other England-born players would be ready before the upcoming matches.

However, according to a report by the English sports radio station, Talksport, “Bonne could be about to pause his international career as he sets his sights on a possible England call-up in the future”.

The 24-year-old striker has already played once for the Warriors but this was in a friendly fixture and he could still play for his country of birth, should he continue his current run of form.

“Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne could be about to pause his international career as he sets his sights on a possible England call-up in the future,” the Talksport website, which has extensively covered Bonne’s rapid rise reported on Wednesday.

“The Addicks ace has had an excellent spell in the side as a replacement for Lyle Taylor, scoring five goals in seven starts, and given his exceptional rise at 24-years-old, there is a chance he could replicate the fortunes of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who went from Stocksbridge Park Steels all the way to Euro 2016 with the Three Lions.”

Talksport added: “Bonne has not turned his back on Zimbabwe, the homeland of his parents, but is considering the options he has after frustrating complications as he attempted to get a passport ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament. He was ultimately unsuccessful and missed out on the opportunity to play in the competition.”

The latest reports of an impending about-turn by Bonne comes after the player recently revealed that he was confident that his passport situation would be resolved to pave way for him to feature for the Warriors

“I’ve been trying to get it sorted for years and years now and the process seems to be getting longer and longer,” he said in an interview with Talksport.

“It will happen one day, but I’m gutted I didn’t get to go to the Africa Cup of Nations but I’m still young and have plenty of years ahead of me to go and play for them.”

The striker hit 45 goals in 90 National League matches with Leyton Orient in the past two seasons, helping them earn promotion to League Two before earning a switch to Charlton, where he has continued his brilliant scoring form.