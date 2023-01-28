Border Timbers set to expand plantations

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED forestry and saw-milling company, Border Timbers has tabled plans to reduce unplanted area on the back of a robust export strategy shortly after emerging from judicial management.

The company was placed under provisional judicial management in 2015.

In a bid to regain market share, the company’s board chairperson, Elias Hwenga said plans to recapitalise and increase its plantations.

“Recapitalisation remains a key priority with our replanting program already on course to reduce the unplanted area to industry standard of 5% in the next three years.

“The Company is in the process of recapitalising its two Sawmills with the latest milling technology and commissioning of the new machinery is expected by the end of FY2023,” he said.

The company also intends to take advantage of its high product quality of Kiln Dried Timber to tap into the export market.

Improved performance is anticipated in the Poles business due to increased demand for the product in the SADC region where rural electrification projects and infrastructure developmental projects are attracting financial support.

“We forecast Poles sales performance to be bolstered by the Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, as well as the local market,” said Hwenga.

Treated Poles sales volumes in the year 2022 was 10 169m3 up from 9 464m³ recorded in the previous year to record a 7,4% improvement.

Market development remains the key focus of our Pole business as the Company is actively pursuing new opportunities in the local market as well as in the region and beyond.

Inflation adjusted revenue for the period was ZW$4,79 billion an 11% increase from prior year, primarily driven by consistent product quality of our Kiln Dried Timber resulting in better average selling prices.