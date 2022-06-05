Borrowdale brothers seek to block trial after erecting billboard warning potential homeowners against buying land

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO Harare men on charges of erecting a billboard discouraging people from buying land in Borrowdale are seeking to stop their trial from kicking off.

Trial of the two, Russel and Mark Strathen, was supposed to kick off Friday, but through their lawyer, Tendai Biti, the two said they want it stopped.

The matter was postponed to June 8 for ruling.

According to court documents, Russell is a director of Fairclot Investments, while Strathen is the director of Paragon Printing and Packaging services company.

The duo challenged that the contents of the billboard did not disclose an offence.

They further argued that the contents of the billboard did not interfere with the ordinary comfort, convenience, peace or quiet of the public or any section of the public thereof.

In response, prosecutor Shambidzeni Fungura said the words used by the duo fall within the ambit of criminal nuisance, hence it discloses an offence and that his decision was not grossly irregular or irrational.

Harare magistrate, Shane Kubonera, upheld the state’s arguments and ruled that the two should stand trial.

Kubonera turned down the application on the defective charge and did not decide on the Constitutional arguments ruling that a determination on the appropriateness of the charge, whether it disclosed an offence or not, cannot be made at that stage but only after hearing evidence.

Aggrieved by the dismissal of their application, the duo filed a review of Kubonera’s determination at the High Court.

However, Justice Bachi Muzawazi dismissed their application, saying she found no reason to interfere with the incomplete proceedings before the primary court.

The High Court ruled that the extent of the repugnance, discomfort, and inconvenience, like the court of first instance noted, can only be tested after hearing evidence.

The judge said the trial court had the discretion to make a finding on whether the words disclosed a charge at the initial stage and preempt the trial or to decide at the conclusion of the state case or the trial.

He then referred the matter back for trial.