Boss Pumacol readies to launch new EP

By Munashe Makuwe

Zimdancehall chanter, Boss Pumacol is launching a new EP this coming Saturday titled “Tinosvika chete”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the launch will be done online and will be live on Zimcelebs official page, Ngoda Tv, Zimbabwe Social media News, Pachopisa Tv, Zim Hmetro, 24 hours News online Zimbabwe, Zimall Stars, Comic Pastor and Sekuru Vamako Facebook pages.

Comedian Comic Pastor will the MC for the night during the event.

Pumacol will not be alone as he is going to have supporting acts in Ammara Brown, Bazooker, Poptain and the man of the moment, “Hello Mwari” singer Jah Master to make the event a must watch.

Shabach, the Band, will be playing for Pumacol during the event.

The launch will start at 8pm on Saturday.