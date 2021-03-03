Bosso AGM, Elections Can Now Resume: Mhlophe

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

FOLLOWING the easing of lockdown restrictions Monday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Highlanders’ Football Club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections which were scheduled for early August last year can now resume.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe football giants’ chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Tuesday.

The 31st of January was the date for the AGM while elections to vote for chairman, secretary general and committee member were scheduled for seven days later.

Part of Mnangagwa’s loosening of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations was the limiting of public gatherings to 50 people while giving green light to inter-city travelling, a move which was seen by Mhlophe as a massive step towards the conducting of the elections.

“Well, it (easing of lockdown) hopefully means that our AGM and elections which were both deferred due to the lockdown can now be arranged within the guidelines contained in the announcement.

“We are very excited also because the resumption of inter-city travel will make it easy to conduct our elections,” said Mhlophe.

Mhlophe will face a tough challenge from Johnfat Sibanda for chairmanship, Israel Moyo is going up against based Morgen Dube for the Secretary General post while Mgcini Mafu and Bhekumuzi Sibanda are the contenders for the committee member’s seat.