Bosso appoint Harrison as new technical manager

By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO football giants, Highlanders have appointed Mark Harrison as their new technical manager after the Englishman inked a two-year contract with the club.

The deal will see the former Caps United and Harare City gaffer take charge of Amahlolanyama up to 31 December 2021.

Bosso were left without a coach after parting ways with Dutchman Hendriek Pieter De Jongh who joined three-time Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum recently.

In a press release by Highlanders executive chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, Harrison will join the club as soon as he arrives in the country as his work permit was yet to be finalised.

“I am glad to announce that the club has agreed terms with Mark Harrison to fill the position that has been existing in our technical team. Harrison, who is not knew to Zimbabwean football, is the Highlanders technical manager with immediate effect pending granting of a work permit by the authorities,” said Mhlophe.

He added, “He will be officially unveiled as soon as he arrives in the country to take up his duties. Considering our philosophy as a club and his style of football, he emerged as the best institutionally fit candidate to take up the huge responsibility.”

The 59-year-old manager was a goalkeeper in his playing in which he featured for English teams such as Southampton, Stoke City and Stafford Rangers.

He is also well known as a coach in Southern Africa, having coached the likes of Mpumalanga Black Aces (South Africa), African Warriors (Tanzania), Chippa United (South Africa), Township Rollers (Botswana), Durban based outfit Golden Arrows.

He is a holder of a UEFA A and CAF A coaching licences.

But as a coach, he has only one silverware in his name, an achievement he accomplished during his spell at Township Rollers when he clinched the Botswana Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

Mhlophe also said that the likes of Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu among others will retain their respective positions and no changes will be made.

“He will work with the existing club technical structures and general stuff, which includes juniors, developmental team and the first team coaches,” he said.

Harrison will face a huge task in the Bulawayo giants who are hungry for a premier league title which they last tasted 13 years ago.

“We would like to welcome Mark and wish him all the best here at Highlanders. I would also like to thank in advance our sponsors, NetOne, partners Nyaradzo, members, fans and all other stakeholders for the support that you will give Harrison as he begins a new journey with the club,” Mhlophe added.