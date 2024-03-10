Bosso beat Dynamos in season opener; Kaindu records maiden victory over rivals

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

HIGHLANDERS’ returnee, Kelvin Kaindu could not have asked for a better start to the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after his charges triumphed 2-1 over bitter rivals, Dynamos.

The derby played on Sunday in Bulawayo saw Highlanders running riot over Dynamos in the first half sending a signal of intent in the 2024 PSL season.

Barbourfields Stadium was full to the rafters, providing a perfect setting befitting a match of its magnitude on the opening weekend of the new season.

Highlanders adapted to the atmosphere effortlessly, and thrust into the lead through a Melikhaya Ncube goal in the first half after he beat Prince Tafiremutsa.

Dynamos looked formless until Keith Madera was introduced, replacing comeback kid, Valentine Kadonzvo, in the first half.

Coming after the breather, Bosso continued from where they left from attacking Dynamos’ last line of defence, which looked tactically hopeless.

Archford Faira took advantage of the porous Dynamos’ defence to slot home to double the lead for the hosts, thereby sending Highlanders’ faithfuls housed at the Soweto end into a frenzy.

Alexander Mandinyenya scored his first goal for DeMbare on his debut, a consolation for the Genesis Mangombe coached side.

A void left by the departed Junior Makunike was visible in the encounter despite attempts by the gaffer to fill it through Temptation Chiwunga, who was handed his PSL debut.

In an effort to force an equaliser, Dynamos threw in Namibian Sadney Urikhob, but the foreigner made little or no impact in the face of a Bosso bulwark.

While conceding a tough game with a dismal second half, Kaindu gave credit to the tact his players displayed.

“It was not an easy game. The positive is that we managed to start with a victory. It was a slight improvement as we managed to score two goals today. It was unfortunate that in the second half we played too much in our own half, but the good thing was the tactical discipline, shape and the organisation which was there,” said Kaindu.

Mangombe, who was outclassed tactically, bemoaned mistakes that his defence made.

“It is a game of football, we failed to maintain our lines and conceded such silly goals. We still have a problem in defence as we just gave away goals.

“…we have to correct and move forward. We are now looking at the next assignment. This one is water under the bridge. Going forward, we will introduce new players,” said Mangombe.