Bosso boss sees red over PSL fixture schedule

By Mbekezeli Ncube

Highlanders technical manager, Hendriek Peiter De Jongh has condemned the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League on how they conduct their fixture schedule.

He was addressing journalists at the Highlanders weekly press conference ahead of the team’s trip to ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match to be played at Nyamhunga Stadium, De Jongh.

“I am a little surprised that we are playing on Wednesday. This is not a good organisation from the PSL. I have said this before last week there is no clear fixture in the PSL,” he said.

Bosso were one of the teams who did not play this past weekend as at least three of their players were away on international duty in Lesotho in a match that ended in a goalless draw with the Warriors advancing the the 2020 Chan 3-1 on aggregate.

Five players were on international duty for Bosso and these are goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, in-form hitman Prince Dube, Peter Muduhwa, MacClive Phiri and Nqobizitha Masuku.

“With five players out of the camp, it becomes difficult to train let alone hearing that you must go to play in Kariba in the middle of the week, that is a little bit strange. For me, it would have been better if we travelled this coming Saturday but that is not possible,” De Jongh said.

Highlanders is yet to lose a game under the guidance of their new Dutch coach.

However, should history repeat itself, things will not be good for the Bulawayo based Zimbabwean giants as they have never won away to Kariba.

De Jong also said he found it rare for a team to play a league match just days after five of the first team players were on national duty.

“For me it is a little strange that when a national team is playing, a team has to travel for a game in the middle of the week,” he said.