Bosso, Caps Utd Clash, Platinum Derby Headline PSL Fixtures

Matches between Caps United and Highlanders are usually explosive

Matches between Caps United and Highlanders are usually explosive

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football fans can look forward to some explosive action this weekend with two big matches on the cards in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The biggest match on this weekend’s schedule of fixtures will be the match between giants Caps United and Highlanders, who will renew their rivalry latest edition of the battle of cities at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A lot at stake for both teams, as they’ve only just started to find their feet after enduring stuttering starts to the campaign.

The two giants of Zimbabwean football have been a pale shadow of their former self and will head into this weekend’s matches separated by two points with Caps United sitting on position number eight, while Highlanders are 11th on the log.

While most of the attention will be at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, a day earlier the focus will certainly be on the Platinum derby featuring defending champions FC Platinum and ambitious Ngezi Platinum at Mandava stadium.

Fireworks are expected in the Platinum derby, with very little to separate the two teams so far this season. FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum have both picked up 12 points from their first seven matches with the latter in fifth position on the log courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Saturday will also see second-placed Chicken Inn hosting perennial campaigners Black Rhinos at Luveve while struggling Yadah have a date against inconsistent Bulawayo City at Baobab.

The last match of the day is a clash between rejuvenated Dynamos and unpredictable ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, there are four other matches besides the big clash between Caps United and Highlanders.

New boys Tenax have home advantage against Herentals at Sakubva, Ambitious Bulawayo Chiefs face Harare City at Luveve, Triangle host Whawha at Gibbo, while debutants, Cranborne Bullets have their work cut out against log leaders, Manica diamonds at Baobab.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week Eight Fixtures and Broadcast details:

All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated otherwise

Saturday: Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium); Yadah vs Bulawayo City (Baobab Stadium); FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium at 1 pm, live on ZTN); Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba ( live on ZTN.)

Sunday: CAPS United vs Highlanders (NSS, live on ZTN.); Tenax vs Herentals (Sakubva); Bulawayo Chiefs vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium); Triangle United vs Whawha (Gibbo Stadium); Cranborne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium).