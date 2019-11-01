Bosso, DeMbare renew rivalry

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh will be aiming to ride on the momentum of his team’s impressive run of good results, when he leads his buoyant side against old foes Dynamos, in a potentially explosive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter on Sunday.

Bosso have been enjoying fine form since De Jongh’s arrival and head into the match with their confidence high after stretching their unbeaten run in the league to eight games with a 3-1 win over Yadah at Barbourfields on Thursday.

The victory lifted Bosso to sixth position on the log with 39 points from 28 matches, a complete turnaround from their struggles early this season when they looked destined to fight relegation.

De Jongh, who started his career at Bosso with a victory over Dynamos in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup, said although he expects a tough encounter, they will be aiming to collect maximum points to enhance their chances of a top four finish.

“It is a big match for the two clubs and the fans and only what we want are three points,” he said ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

“We are going there for one result (a win) but it is not going to be easy; Dynamos has played several draws. Morale is high in our camp and we are heading in the right direction. We are hoping to end the season in a good position. I have said before that a top four or five is looking possible or even if we finish top eight we would have done a good job.”

Bosso will however go into the game without inform striker Prince Dube who is currently serving a two-match suspension.

While Bosso have been enjoying a complete revival under De Jongh, Dynamos have been going through a frustrating run of eight consecutive draws which was undoing their promising start when Tonderai Ndiraya took over from George Chigowe early this season.

The Harare giants, who last tasted victory in the league in their 3-2 win over Herentals on August 19, are a place behind Bosso because of an inferior goal difference.

Ndiraya, whose side has drawn 15 of their 28 matches, apologised to the fans, who have become frustrated with the number of draws ahead of the game against Highlanders.

“We would like to apologise to the fans and at the same time appeal to them not to lose heart and keep on backing us,” he said.

“We will be playing for them going forward. The youngsters need everyone’s support to get the right confidence.”

In recent years, Highlanders have dominated this fixture, having won five of the last seven league meetings, while Dynamos have won once albeit through the boardroom after they were awarded an abandoned match two years ago.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 29 fixtures

Today: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), FC Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava), Herentals v Harare City (National Sports Stadium).

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Yadah v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga), Hwange v Mushowani Stars (Colliery), TelOne v Caps United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Triangle (Postponed)