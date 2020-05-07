Bosso Donates To Ekusileni Hospital As Part Of Its COVID-19 Fight

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

Bulawayo-based football giants, Highlanders Wednesday joined the fight against COVID-19 by donating goods worth ZWL$16 000 to Ekusileni Medical Centre, a coronavirus treatment centre within the city.

Bosso joined IAM4BULAWAYO and donated to the medical centre, goods which included toilet rolls, soya chunks, mega-pine, hand sanitisers, dishwasher, surgical gloves, cotton wool, surgical masks among others.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said Bosso realised that COVID-19 treatment and isolation centres needed a hand in the fight against the deadly virus thus the team used its players through different media platforms to ask for donations, a move produced which was followed by positive responses.

“As one of the biggest sporting and social institutions in the country, we immediately saw the need to join hands with the IAM4BULAWAYO initiative in response to the national fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“We started by raising awareness to the public through our various social media spaces through video and messages from our first-team players.

“We would like to thank everyone for making this great sacrifice at a time when COVID-19 is bringing global economies down to their knees. I would also like to thank our players who have been heavily involved in this initiative from the beginning up to the last day.”