Bosso draw FC Platinum in Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals

By Sports Reporter

REJUVENATED Zimbabwe football giants, Highlanders have been drawn to play FC Platinum Stars in the quarterfinals of the Chibuku Super Cup set for later this month.

Bosso, who have been in brilliant form since dumping out bitter rivals Dynamos in the first round of the premier knockout competition, prevailing with a 1-0 win at Rufaro last month, will travel away to Mandava for the fixture against the Zimbabwe football champions, on October 27.

FC Platinum needed a penalty shootout victory to progress to the quarterfinals of the Chibuku Super Cup at the expense of provincial rivals Chapungu.

After the match had ended in a goalless stalemate during regulation time, the miners prevailed 4-3 in the dreaded lottery.

Highlanders vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya said he was looking forward to an entertaining clash as it comes just when Bosso have hit top form under the guidance of their new Dutch coach, Hendrik Pieter de Jong.

“We respect all teams in the premiership; I think our league is very competitive in terms of play. So, FC Platinum, being the league champions and playing in the Champions League, we respect them. But you see, Highlanders is on a roll at the moment and we are playing beautiful football,” Ngwenya said on the sidelines of the draw.

“The team is playing with tenacity and great vigour and motivation…When we play FC Platinum, it will be a very good match because they are also playing well. I‘m looking forward to a good match and hopefully we will win that match.”

The mouth-watering tie between the heavyweights was the major highlight of the quarterfinal draw for the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup which was conducted in Harare on Friday afternoon.

In the other potentially explosive encounters, Chibuku Super Cup title holders Triangle United were drawn against two-time winners Harare City in a repeat of last year’s finals in which the former won.

Triangle chairman Lovemore Matikinyidze said he was looking forward to another entertaining encounter between the two teams following a memorable final which they won last year.

“It’s a tough draw considering that we played them in last year’s final.

“We are looking forward to an exciting game; anything can happen in these type of games but as the current champions, we are confident we will be able to prevail in this match,” Matikinyidze said.

Ngezi Platinum, who lifted the cup in 2016, will lock horns with army side Black Rhinos while the other quarterfinal clash will involve ZPC Kariba and debutants Manica Diamonds.

The games will be played in the last weekend of October from the 26th-27th. Venues and kick-off times will be advised soon.

The Chibuku Super Cup is sponsored to the tune of ZW $1.5 million by Delta Beverages, through their Chibuku Super brands and the winners earn the ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Quarter-final matches will be held over the weekend of October 26-27, while semi-finals have been slated for November 9-10, with the final tentatively set for November 30.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal Draw:

FC Platinum v Highlanders, ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds, Harare City v Triangle United, Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars