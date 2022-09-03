Bosso finally break 4-year away jinx with Yadah win

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders finally ended their miserable run of 32 away matches without a win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after edging Yadah 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the National Sports Stadium Friday.

Bosso, however, did it the hard way as they needed to survive a late scare after almost surrendering a comfortable 3-0 lead to eventually secure a narrow victory, which was their first away from Bulawayo since July 2018.

Highlanders’ previous league win outside Bulawayo, before the win over Yadah, came back in July 2018 when they overcame Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

However, they finally shrugged off their tag as poor travellers by securing a win against Yadah, which lifted Highlanders two places on the log standings to fourth on 41 points from 26 matches.

Bosso took an early lead in the match when Ray Lunga headed home a brilliant cross from Washington Navaya just 10 minutes into the encounter.

Navaya, who was on target at the weekend when Highlanders beat Caps United 2-1 at Barbourfields on Sunday then doubled the lad in the 25th minute with Lynoth Chikuhwa providing the assist.

Chikuhwa, who has been enjoying a brilliant season put Bosso in a commanding position after scoring his seventh for the season, just five minutes into the second half to put Bosso 3-0 clear.

Highlanders almost undid all the good work as they lost their concentration after a couple of substitutions by head Baltemar Brito saw Yadah score two quick goals in the last 10 minutes to almost saw the home team walk away with a point.

Substitute goalkeeper Raphel Pitisi conceded two goals in a space of three minutes. However, in the end Bosso held on for a crucial win.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results & Fixtures

Friday: Yadah 2-3 Highlanders

Saturday; Cranborne v WhaWha (Vengere), Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Caps United v Herentals (NSS), FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds

(Mandava)

Sunday; Tenax v ZPC Kariba (Vengere), Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Triangle v Bulawayo City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (NSS).