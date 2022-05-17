Bosso fire coach Lulu

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS has fired its coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and his technical team, NewZimbabwe.com can authoritatively reveal.

Highly placed sources at the Bulawayo giants have told this publication, only Joel Luphahla, a late addition to Lulu’s bench, survived the chop.

His exit came as a result of an emergency meeting that sought to map the club’s revival going into the second half of the season.

“He is gone, he has been fired,” said the source.

Bosso are 13th on the 18 team Castle lager premier soccer league log, having managed a paltry three wins in 13 outings.

Not even the fact that his side was leading perennial rivals Dynamos when their match was abandoned on Sunday could save him.

Highlanders supporters had for weeks been calling for Lulu’s head after a string of poor results that have left the club in unfamiliar territory on the log.

A section of the disgruntled supporters wore “Mandla Must Go” t-shirts and brandished placards calling for the same at Sunday’s blockbuster, that was unfortunately stopped as a result of crowd trouble.