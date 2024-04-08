Bosso goes on top, as Manica Diamonds register first league win

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Good times are rolling at Highlanders Football Club which seems to have found the right foot under coach Kelvin Kaindu.

The Bulawayo giants are now on top of the log with 13 points following a 3-0 win over debutante side Chegutu Pirates at Barbourfields on Sunday.

Bosso’ is one of the two teams yet to be beaten this season in the league, FC Platinum being the other.

Highlanders now boast of being the best-scoring team in the league with 9 goals, one ahead of Simba Bhora who have scored eight.

Highlanders have improved upfront and the team has not conceded a goal in the last three games, which is impressing team head coach Kelvin Kaindu.

“Not conceding a goal in the last three games shows we are improving with each game.

“First half we thought we would get an early goal but we created few chances.

“So we made one tactical change at halftime and it changed our game,” said Kaindu during a post-match interview.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds registered its first league victory on Sunday at Sakubva Stadium when it beat Chicken Inn 1-0.

The Gem Boys victory came at a time when team head coach Jairos Tapera had been given a three-match win ultimatum to save his job.

The Mutare-based outfit was one of the big spenders during the just-ended transfer window, with Kuda Mahachi being their biggest acquisition.